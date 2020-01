* USD/AXJ rallies on escalating Middle East tensions; oil rally hurts INR, IDR

* U.S.-Iran threats & counter-threats weigh on risk mood

* Gains limited, weakest U.S. ISM in decade points to slowing U.S economy

* Trade hopes buoy AXJ currencies, China delegation to travel to D.C on Jan 13

* USD/SGD nears resistance @ 1.3510-15, previous lows; break extends to 1.3540

* INR hit hard, oil rally to compound economic woes; IDR, PHP nervous