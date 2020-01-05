Week Ahead-Geopolitics in focus as Middle East tensions rise













Markets were taken by surprise on Friday when news broke that U.S. air strikes killed the top Iranian military commander in Iraq . Investors are now bracing for a potential retaliation by Iran against U.S. interests and the possibility of further escalation of tensions . Oil prices have shot higher in early Asian trade Monday, gold is up over 1% and risk assets are under pressure amid fears of widening tensions in the Middle East . The U.S.-China trade war receded from the spotlight last week, as the market has fully priced in the signing of a Phase one trade deal on Jan 15 .