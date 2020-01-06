DNO: Shares plummet amidst Iran-U.S. tensions













** Shares in Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO slump 10% following heightened tensions between the United States and Iran

** The company operates oilfields in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq

** Iraq said on Sunday it wants foreign troops out of the country

** Oil prices are up more than 2%, adding to the 3% jump on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Iraq and retaliate against Iran if it strikes back after the killing of its top commander

** DNO declined to comment when contacted by Reuters