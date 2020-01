Energy Transfer Fined $30.6 Mln for 2018 Pennsylvania Pipeline Explosion

* PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION (DEP) FINED ETC, A SUBSIDIARY OF ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS, $30.6 MILLION FOR THE LANDSLIDE, EXPLOSION AND FIRE THAT OCCURRED IN BEAVER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA IN 2018, A LOCAL MEDIA WEBSITE REPORTED ON FRIDAY

* DEP OFFICIALS SAID INVESTIGATION FOUND ETC FAILED TO STABILIZE "A NUMBER OF AREAS ALONG THE PIPELINE RESULTING IN ADDITIONAL SLIDES," AND THE COMPANY "ILLEGALLY IMPACTED" STREAMS AND WETLANDS ALONG THE PIPELINE

* THE SEPT. 10, 2018 EXPLOSION LED TO THE EVACUATION OF PEOPLE FROM 25 TO 30 HOMES

* A LANDSLIDE CAUSED THE 24-INCH GAS PIPELINE TO BREAK OPEN AND EXPLODE; THE FIRE EVENTUALLY BURNED ITSELF OUT AFTER AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM SHUT DOWN VALVES ON THE PIPELINE

