Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences













FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, announced today that Eric Branderiz, chief financial officer, Raghu Belur, co-founder and chief product officer, and Adam Hinckley, senior director of investor relations at Enphase Energy, will be participating at two investor conferences in January 2020:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) Battery and Storage Forum 2020 in New York, NY

January 14, 2020

Presentation at 1:00 p.m. EST and one-on-one meetings

BAML New York Headquarters

January 14, 2020 Presentation at 1:00 p.m. EST and one-on-one meetings BAML New York Headquarters 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY

January 15, 2020

Presentation at 8:00 a.m. EST and one-on-one meetings

Lotte New York Palace Hotel

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 23 million microinverters, and approximately one million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s advantages of its technology. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Enphase Contact:

Adam Hinckley

Enphase Energy, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@enphaseenergy.com

+1-707-763-4784, x7354