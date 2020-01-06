Fitch Affirms Hindustan Petroleum at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable













Fitch Ratings-Singapore/Mumbai-January 06:

Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited's (HPCL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed HPCL's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its outstanding senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.

Fitch aligns HPCL's rating with the credit profile of its largest shareholder, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), based on our Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. The agency assesses HPCL's Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) at 'bb' to reflect its position as one of India's biggest oil-marketing companies, average-but-improving complexity of its refining assets and moderate financial profile.

Key Rating Drivers

Strong Strategic Linkage with Parent: HPCL is highly strategic toONGC's vertical integration strategy, and HPCL's refining capacity, along with its large fuel retail network, increases ONGC's downstream integration, making the company India's (BBB-/Stable) third-largest oil-refining and fuel-marketing company. The investment in HPCL is also ONGC's largest, with the parent paying INR369 billion to acquire a 51% stake in HPCL from the state in January 2018. We believe there is a high likelihood of exceptional support from ONGC to HPCL should the subsidiary face financial difficulties.

Significant Fuel Supplier: HPCL has about one-fourth market share of India's fuel marketing, and the second-largest number of retail fuel outlets. Its refining capacity of 27 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), including 11 mtpa of capacity in its joint venture, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL; BB/Stable), is set to increase to 36 mtpa within the next 12 months, and accounts for over 10% of India's refining capacity. HPCL marketed about 19.5 million tonnes of fuel in the six months ended 30 September 2019 (1HFY20) and refined 8.5 million tonnes. We expect HPCL to maintain its leading position over the medium term in light of its expansion plans.

Large Capex Plans: Fitch expects HPCL to incur around INR600 billion in capex over FY20-FY23 to expand and upgrade its refineries, while also enhancing its retail and pipeline infrastructure. We expect these investments to improve HPCL's refining asset quality and business profile over the long term. However, we expect the investment plans to result in negative free cash flows over the medium term, driving up leverage. We forecast the capacity at HPCL's Mumbai refinery will increase from 7.5mtpa currently to 9.5mtpa by end-January 2020, and that at the Visakhapatnam refinery to rise from 8.3mtpa currently to 15mtpa in July 2020.

Weak GRMs in Near Term: Fitch expects HPCL's standalone gross refining margins (GRM) to fall to USD3.2 a barrel in FY20 from USD5.0 a barrel in FY19. GRMs for HPCL's refining segment fell to USD1.9 per barrel during 1HFY20. This was in line with the industry due to strong new supply from China, volatility in crude prices leading to inventory losses, and unfavourable movement in the light-heavy crude spreads.

However, we expect the margins to gradually improve from 2HFY20, benefitting from strong diesel spreads, driven by new global marine-fuel regulations as HPCL has a higher share of middle distillates in its refining product slate that meet the requirements. Its GRMs should also benefit over the medium term from the completion of the modernisation and expansion of its refineries, improving their Nelson Complexity Index to 10 from an average of around 8 currently.

HMEL Weakens Credit Metrics: Fitch expects HPCL's net leverage – measured by net adjusted debt to operating EBITDAR including HMEL on a proportionately consolidated basis – to weaken and remain above 4x over FY20 and FY21 (FY19: 2.6x) and improve to around 3.5x by FY23. The near-term increase in leverage is due to an acceleration in HMEL's large capex for setting up a 1.2mtpa petrochemical plant, accentuated by relatively weak GRMs at both companies and a planned maintenance and integration shutdown during FY21 at HMEL. We expect HMEL to deleverage from FY22 as the petrochemical plant starts operations.

Fitch's expectation for leverage over FY20-FY21 is around 0.7x lower if HMEL's financials are excluded. We believe HPCL's credit metrics over the medium term remain in line with its SCP of 'bb', which also reflects its position as one of India's leading fuel retailers, and the average but improving complexity and scale of its refining assets. Delays in stabilisation and earnings contribution from HMEL's petrochemical project and/or the expansion of capacity at HPCL could keep leverage elevated for longer than our expectation and may pressure HPCL's SCP.

Potential Synergies from ONGC: Fitch has not factored in any operational synergies from ONGC's acquisition of HPCL. However, HPCL would benefit if it merges with another ONGC refining subsidiary, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, as their refining operations can be integrated including crude sourcing and marketing, which would help bridge the gap between HPCL's marketing and refining volumes.

Derivation Summary

HPCL's rating alignment with the credit profile of its largest shareholder, ONGC, can be compared with that of CNOOC Limited (CNL, A+/Stable), whose rating is aligned with the credit profile of parent China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) under Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. CNOOC owns 64.44% of CNL, whose SCP of 'a' reflects its dominant position in China's offshore oil and gas sector, low cost position, and strong financial metrics.

HPCL's SCP is one notch lower than the 'bb+' SCP of both Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC; BBB-/Stable) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL; BBB-/Stable). IOC and BPCL are larger, have greater vertical integration and a better balance between refining and marketing volumes than HPCL, justifying the one-notch difference, although the SCPs of all three have low headroom in their financial metrics.

Key Assumptions

Fitch's Key Assumptions Within Our Rating Case for the Issuer

– Oil price (Brent) of USD65 per barrel for 2019, USD62.5 per barrel for 2020 and USD60 per barrel for 2021 in line with Fitch's assumptions

– Marketing volume to increase by around 4% over the medium term

– Gross refining margins of USD3.2 per barrel in FY20, USD4.7 per barrel in FY21 and USD5.9 per barrel in FY22 (USD7.4 per barrel in FY18 and USD5.0 per barrel in FY19)

– Capex of INR130 billion in FY20, INR181 billion in FY21 and INR182 billion in FY22

– Dividend payout of 30%

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action

– A strengthening in ONGC's credit profile, provided linkages between ONGC and HPCL remain intact

Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action

– A weakening of ONGC's credit profile

– Any weakening of linkages between HPCL and ONGC

Liquidity and Debt Structure

Comfortable Liquidity: HPCL had a cash balance of INR53 billion at end-March 2019. It also had sanctioned and unutilised secured fund-based limits of INR40 billion, and unsecured fund-based limits of INR134 billion as of 30 September 2019. HPCL also has strong access to domestic capital and banking markets, and the offshore market, and enjoys strong relationships with market participants.

ESG Considerations

Unless otherwise disclosed in this section, the highest level of ESG credit relevance is a score of 3 – ESG issues are credit neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, either due to their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the entity.

For more information on our ESG Relevance Scores, visit

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited; Long Term Issuer Default Rating; Affirmed; BBB-; RO:Sta

—-senior unsecured; Long Term Rating; Affirmed; BBB-

