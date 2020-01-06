Geothermal Resources Council Announces New Board of Directors – Two new members join the GRC Board of Directors

DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The global GRC membership took part in the ballot in November, and the result was that two new members of the Board were elected: Kelly Blake and Elisabeth de Jong.

They join two other members who have been re-elected to the Board of Directors: Ann Robertson Tait and Josh Nordquist.

The diverse membership of the Board of Directors reflects the mission of the GRC to represent the entire global geothermal community.

Will Pettitt, Executive Director of the GRC commented, “We congratulate the elected members of the Board on their success and welcome their talents and commitment. Our new board is 21 strong with 38% women. We continue to develop a diverse organization and strive for balanced gender representation. I look forward to working with the new Board on our transformative 2020 vision of increasing public awareness of geothermal energy across society.”

Photos of the new Board of Directors can be seen on the GRC Website at https://geothermal.org/bod.html

As of December 2019, the membership of the GRC stands at just under 1,200 with representation from nearly 40 different countries. If you would like to connect with this global geothermal community please consider joining the GRC and enjoy all the benefits of our association. As a GRC member you can also run for election to the Board of Directors and serve on Board committees. More information can be found at https://geothermal.org/membership.html

##

About the Geothermal Resources Council:

The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) will be celebrating 50 years of service to the global geothermal energy community in 2022. The GRC is dedicated to advancing geothermal development around the world through education, research, and outreach. For more information, please visit http://www.geothermal.org.

Get your daily geothermal news at Global Geothermal News. Become a fan on Facebook. Join the geothermal community on LinkedIn. Follow GRC on Twitter [@GRC2001 and #GRCAM2020]. Check out GRC’s YouTube Channel. See geothermal photos on GRC’s Flicker page.

SOURCE Geothermal Resources Council (GRC)