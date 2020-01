* The U.S. is the largest producer of crude oil

* The U.S. one of the biggest producers of gold

* In past month oil has rallied USD 10/bbl. In last 10 days gold +6.6%

* USD is world reserve currency, it's only top 4 ccy backed by interest rates

* Traders reduced net USD long position by USD 6bln in December

* USD down 1.3% Q4 yet still ended 2019 stronger than it began