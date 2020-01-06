Motiva plans to shut Port Arthur, Texas, refinery FCCU by Jan 16 -sources













Motiva Enterprises plans to shut the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery by Jan. 16, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The 81,000 bpd FCCU will be out of production for a 50-day planned overhaul, the sources said. Motiva also plans to shut the 18,000 bpd alkylation unit and the 50,000 bpd cat feed hydrotreater for 30-day overhauls, while the FCCU is shut.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)