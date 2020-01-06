Nuclear Fusion and Advanced Materials: Emerging Opportunities

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ —

Report Includes:

– A brief outline of the recent technological advances in certain advanced materials and their usage in the commercialization of fusion power over the next few decades

– Discussion of the key advanced materials, technologies related to fusion power, and their current and future marketplace

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025 (in value and volumetric terms)

– Market potential for some key metals, composites and polymers; their market trends and forecast value up-to 2050

Summary

Since the 1930s, scientists have known that the Sun and other stars generate their energy by nuclear fusion, a process by which nuclear reactions between multiple nuclei that belong to light elements (e.g., hydrogen or its isotopes deuterium and tritium) forma nucleus. This process is accompanied by the release or absorption of energy depending on the masses of the nuclei involved – the fusion of nuclei lighter than iron or nickel usually releases energy while the fusion of nuclei heavier than iron or nickel absorbs energy. The release of energy causes the Sun and other stars to shine.

The first use of nuclear fusion by human beings is the hydrogen bombdeveloped in the 1950s.At the same time, scientists also believed that a controlled nuclear fusion systemcould provide a safe and clean energy with limitless fuel supply, so they created ideas about fusion reactors.

After decades of efforts, some scientists nowbelieve that they have cracked the code for the commercialization for fusion power. In addition to several pilot projects that have been lasting for decades, start-ups also entered the market with hopes to build commercial reactors to produce green fusion power in the next one or two decades.

Nuclear power is one of the best solutions to generate electricity with zero greenhouse gas emissions.However, problems such as radioactive waste and reactor accidents slowed down the installation of nuclear fission facilities in the past decade, especially after the Fukushima accident in 2011.

As a result, safer and cleaner nuclear technologies, such as fusion andGeneration IV, are being developed.

