Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Grocery sales may leave bitter taste

Good afternoon. I'm Alanna Petroff. Welcome to your wrap up of the day's top news and an insight into what's coming up in the day ahead. Friday's killing of the Iranian Commander, Qasem Soleimani, continues to reverberate across markets, affecting commodities, currencies, stocks, and bonds. European shares extended earlier losses and they're set for their worst day in a week. They've wiped out all the gains so far for 2020. The export-heavy DAX in Germany was the worst affected, falling by as much as 1.3%. Some analysts say that markets will remain nervous as people don't have a clear picture about where this is all heading.

The stock exchange hates uncertainty, especially uncertainty created by very unwise moves from the American President. Afterall, there was no plan how he intends to make peace in the Middle East. I don't expect a war between Iran and the United States because both have too much to lose.

On the political side, the backlash against the US is clear. The move has sparked major street protest in Iraq. The Iraqi Parliament has called for American and other foreign troops to leave the country. Iran says it's taking another step back from its nuclear commitments, which it signed in 2015. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is doubling down on threats to target Iranian cultural sites if Tehran retaliates. The price of crude oil is rising based on concerns over intensifying conflict in the Middle East and how that could disrupt global supplies. Brent has jumped roughly 2% and moved earlier in the day above $70 a barrel. Moving to gold, the price has surged to a seven-year high as investors flock to safe-haven assets. It's up about 1.5%. Earlier today, it was trading close to the level of $1,580 per ounce. Britain's companies are feeling a lot more cheerful since the election results in December. The IHS Markit PMI for services has hit its highest level since September 2018. Order books too rose for the first time in four months. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's success at winning a large majority means Britain is on course to leave the European Union at the end of this month and then start an 11-month transition period. Sterling has rebounded- that partly on the fact that PMI data came out and was looking good, and partly because traders feel more confident about the currency after previously opting for the safe-haven of the US Dollar. The focus for investor now shifts to a parliamentary debate on Brexit legislation that kicks off on Tuesday. Morten Lund, an Analyst at Nordea, says, "We've got some better than expected PMIs, but some of the move higher has been sentiment driven. It's a bit surprising but I think some of its positioning." On the corporate diary on Tuesday, the focus is groceries. Britain's fourth biggest supermarket group, Morrisons, updates on trading for the 22 weeks to January 5. Analysts are on average forecasting a 2.2% fall in group like-for-like sales. And supermarket researcher Kantar publishes its month market share and sales data for Britain's grocery retailers. The report covers the key Christmas period. BMW will brief the media about its 2019 sales of Rolls-Royce cars. The US market remains Rolls-Royce's best single market- roughly 30% of total sales are in the US. And on the economic front, we'll get the latest inflation numbers for the Eurozone. December is looking to be well-short of the European Central Bank's target of around 2%. But nevertheless, there are expectations it will be slightly higher than November's figure. Retail sales probably bounced back across the region during November after their fastest contraction in a year in October. And the British Bankers' Association brings us the latest average mortgage rates. That's it for now. I'm Alanna Petroff, and this is Reuters.