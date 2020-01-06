Reuters Insider – Wall Street drops on Mideast tensions













Source: Reuters Insider. Fred Katayama reports.

Investors sold stocks Friday and sought safety in defensive assets after a US air strike in Iraq escalated tensions in the Middle East. Oil and gold prices shot higher as did the Japanese Yen. Also hurting sentiment â the US manufacturing sector shrank more than expected in December. The big indexes shed more than 0.7%. For the week, the Dow and S&P 500 dipped a fraction. Kendall Capital CEO Clark Kendall.

This has been an excuse to move sidewards, to take a breadth. We seem to have moved since October 1. It was a straight up 45-degree trajectory for the markets.

News of the air strike drove up shares of defense contractors led by Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and L3Harris Technologies. It also pushed investors to sell travel and leisure stocks. Legacy carriers American, United, and Delta fell, so did cruise operator Carnival. The sharp rise in crude oil prices lifted shares of energy stocks Hess, Cimarex, and Apache among others. Teslaâs shares hit a record high after the electric carmakerâs quarterly vehicle deliveries peaked Wall Streetâs targets.