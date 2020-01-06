Schneider Electric Launches Square D Connected Home Suite for North America

Leader in energy management and industrial automation previews residential solutions at CES that integrate with Wiser to reinvent the new electric home

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ – Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, formally announced its entrance and commitment to the residential market today on the show floor at CES. Schneider Electric's residential solutions, Square D™ Connected Home, comprise devices and applications to help homeowners consolidate connected home, appliance and energy management into one intuitive digital experience. In addition, the company previewed a new collection of switches, dimmers, receptacles, plugs and sensors which will be available later in 2020 across US, Canada and Mexico.

Schneider Electric brings nearly two centuries of expertise in energy management and automation solutions to benefit the residential segment, providing consumers digital control, safety, insights and efficiency in their homes. Already today, one in five homes globally use Schneider Electric products. Square D is a well-recognized brand in the US market, and it joined Schneider Electric in 1991.

Equipping Homeowners for the New Electric World

As more homes become “connected” and the world increasingly relies on electricity, it's expected that international energy consumption will double by 2050. In addition, extreme weather conditions and rising demand place strain on grid infrastructure and can result in blackouts or power outages. Schneider Electric provides the digital tools, insights and control to help homeowners manage their electricity usage and minimize disruption.

“The consumers' relationship with electric power has traditionally been one-sided: your utility delivers it, you use it and you pay the bill,” said Manish Pant, Executive Vice President of Home and Distribution at Schneider Electric. “However, even with the rising number of connected home devices, energy management – perhaps the most critical for safety, control and sustainability – has yet to be thoughtfully addressed for the consumer. We believe it's time to give consumers the needed digital tools to feel confident, safe and committed to using energy in ways that both enhance their day-to-day lives and reflect their values and ideals long into the future.”

Making Homes Wiser

A survey* of US homeowners found that the majority (74 percent) consider efficiency the primary benefit of smart home technology, followed by energy conservation (59 percent).

Schneider Electric marries the consumer's lifestyle needs for a smart home with its understanding of the new electric world – where homes are becoming more electric and more digital, as well as a world with a growing availability of renewable energy sources. Schneider Electric designs products and services as an open platform to enable interoperability between connected home devices. This allows consumers to live in comfortable, digitally connected homes with greater control over electricity use contributing to a more sustainable and beautiful world.

The Wiser Energy™ system, a connected home solution from Square D, helps educate consumers on the energy usage of devices across their home, including devices that are not “smart” or connected. It detects and identifies all appliances within the home and uses Schneider Electric's grid-to-plug advantage to manage the flow of electric energy delivered from the electric grid to the devices and appliances plugged in at home.

Consumers can then use the Square D version of the Sense app or leading voice assistants including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to digitally track energy usage, receive updates if the dryer cycle is still running, or get alerts if an appliance is malfunctioning or requires service. This information allows homeowners to reduce the risk of potential expensive energy bills, deliver protection and safety for their home, or, for those with alternate energy sources such as solar, control and manage how appliances leverage different energy sources.

Products, Pricing & Availability

Wiser (available now)

The Wiser Energy™ Smart Home Monitor – Installs in your home's electrical panel and provides real-time home energy usage, notification when devices turn on or off, and goals to track savings ( $449 CAD)

CAD)

The Wiser Energy™ Smart Home Monitor Solar Edition – Optimizes solar installs with live generation tracking to make the most of your renewable energy resources ( $515 CAD)

CAD)

Wiser Energy™ Solar CTS – Ensures homeowners are maximizing the return on their investments with real-time solar monitoring capabilities and analysis ( $75 CAD)

CAD) Square D™ Connected Home (coming soon)

Square D™ Energy Hub, works with Wiser – Innovative residential system and solution for flexible energy needs that enables easy connections for all types of power supply environments including solar, inverter, battery and service entrance needs. The Energy Hub is powered by Wiser Energy™ and helps provide consumers and contractors with an enhanced automation and intelligent backup power experience for the home. The Energy Hub is designed to support critical loads during power outages, while also giving the homeowner the ability to dynamically adjust how backup power is delivered to their devices as needed. The Hub is also enhanced with a new stylish and modular design for homes of the future. Enhancements include:



Inverter Ready







EZ Qwik Connect







Battery and Generator Ready







Powered by Wiser Energy







EV Ready







NEC 2020 & Utility Compliant



Square D™ Wiring Devices, works with Wiser – Whether installed along with Wiser Energy™ or as stand-alone devices, the consumer will be able to add overall control to the home, at the switch and outlet level. Consumers will be able to create scenes and scenarios that are activated via sensors, voice or app control. When paired with Wiser Energy™ the consumer will be able to take real time action to adjust the energy use in the home by shutting off devices and reducing the electrical load.

Canadian customers can purchase Wiser products online at Home Depot.

The Wiser Energy app is available as a free download for both Android and iOS. For more information on Connected Living by Schneider Electric products, visit https://www.se.com/ca/wiser-energy.

Schneider Electric at CES

Schneider Electric's booth is #41337 in the Sands Expo on Level 2 in Halls A-D. Schneider Electric will also be presenting at Media Days on Monday, January 6 at 1 p.m. PT in Mandalay Bay, Level 3, Palm A.

*Based on a 2019 Schneider Electric survey of 137 US homeowners

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider Electric, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment. We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

https://www.se.com/ca/

