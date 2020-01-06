Scotiabank upgrades Halliburton, "concerned" about Schlumberger ahead of Q4













** Brokerage Scotiabank picks pressure pumping as its favorite sub-sector within oilfield services companies heading into Q4 earnings, after being bearish on the sector for almost two years

** Says equipment attrition along with modest improvement in demand will drive improving supply-demand dynamics

** Upgrades ratings on Halliburton Co , NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc to "sector outperform" from "sector perform"

** Says pressure pumping pricing should have troughed with higher utilization driving increased profitability in Q1 sequentially

** US drilling and completion activity is expected to improve, with Q1 modestly above Q4 on average, though lower pricing could mostly offset it – Scotiabank

** Brokerage is concerned about Schlumberger , NOW Inc , Helix Energy Solutions Group , Oceaneering International and Patterson-UTI Energy

** Expects SLB to significantly reduce its pressure pumping operations; says reducing pressure pumping operations should be EBIT/EPS positive though modestly FCF negative

** Downgrades FTS International and Valaris plc due to lack of FCF, Oil States International and RPC Inc on valuation to "sector underperform" from "sector perform"

** Some of the PT changes are as follows:

Company PT Changes Valaris Plc Raises target price to $7 from $4 Schlumberger NV Raises target price to $42 from $36 Baker Hughes Co Raises target price to $32 from $28

Propetro Holding Raises target price to $12 from $8 Corp Halliburton Co Raises target price to $25 from $19 Liberty Oilfield Raises target price to $13 from $9 Services

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)