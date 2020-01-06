SitePro Inc. announces SitePro Mobile

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — SitePro Inc. announced today the release of its mobile app, SitePro Mobile, which gives operators greater visibility and control over their entire fluid management system. The release of SitePro Mobile is the next evolution in digital oilfield operations, bringing the remote control and monitoring of real-time data and analytics from SitePro’s Command Center, the oil and gas industry’s most advanced fluid management software, to the iPhone and iPad.

“SitePro is committed to expanding and improving the impact our products have on the Digital Oilfield with a focus on helping our customers improve operational efficiencies while also enhancing the safety of their operations,” said Aaron Phillips, Chief Executive Officer at SitePro Inc. “SitePro’s technology is fundamentally changing how the industry manages fluids across the energy landscape, and we’re excited to be a part of the digital revolution taking place in oil and gas,” continued Phillips.

The SitePro mobile app, previously in beta, gives users real-time visibility into the performance of equipment and facilities across their entire system. While this capability has always been available through SitePro’s mobile web, the native iOS application enhances the user experience and expands the available options.

The mobile app is equipped with a functional offline mode allowing users to access the most recently updated data even when a data network is unavailable. SitePro Mobile allows managers and field personnel to continue working when a traditional web site is not available.

“Our customers have come to expect reliable access to their equipment and operational data through our SitePro Command Center, but giving operators the ability to remotely control their equipment, from pump speeds to tank level alarms configurations, right from their phone, makes them more efficient while lower operating expenses,” said Jonathan Cox, Chief Operating Officer at SitePro. “Combining the power of SitePro’s automation with the SitePro Command Center already gives our customers a competitive advantage in the industry – by adding SitePro Mobile, we help them increase that advantage, allowing them to scale faster and adjust to changing market conditions before their competition.”

The preeminent team of technology experts at SitePro is committed to continue to improve our product and service offerings to better serve our customer base at every stage of the fluid management lifecycle. The introduction of a mobile app to the SitePro platform is an essential next step in the evolution of the digital oilfield.

SitePro Mobile for iOS is currently available to download in the App Store. The app requires user credentials with appropriate access permissions. Existing SitePro customers should inquire with their customer service representative about incorporating SitePro Mobile into their daily operations. Non-SitePro customers can get a temporary demo account by reaching out to sales@sitepro.com.

About SitePro

SitePro Inc. is an energy technology company focused on delivering digital transformation solutions for the upstream and midstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. Since launching as a service product in 2012, SitePro has become the fastest growing technology solutions and services provider in the nation, offering an operational and business advantage to oilfield operators, helping them save time and money while increasing their commitment to safe and environmentally responsible operations. SitePro was built for the energy industry by a team of oil and gas professionals who understand the work that goes into fueling the global economy. The SitePro team consists of highly knowledgeable industry professionals from engineering, computer science, field service and business backgrounds giving them the distinct advantage of knowing the oil and gas industry inside and out.

For more information about SitePro and to see the full suite of product and service offerings, visit sitepro.com or email sales@sitepro.com.

