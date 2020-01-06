Tony Spagnola Joins ASRC Industrial as Senior Vice President – Chief Financial Officer













CONCORD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASRC Industrial (AIS), a premier provider of industrial and environmental services throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the addition of Tony Spagnola as Senior Vice President – Chief Financial Officer. He brings over 23 years of financial and operational leadership experience to his role.

In his new leadership position, Spagnola will oversee accounting, financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, information technology and shared services.

“We are excited for Tony to join our team,” said Brent Renfrew, president and CEO of AIS. “Tony’s combination of leadership experience, financial expertise and operational perspective, make him the ideal professional to serve as AIS’s CFO.”

Spagnola joins AIS from RGP where he served as a business consultant. Prior to RGP, Spagnola held senior operational and financial leadership roles with Mastec Utility Services, Quanta Power and SelectBuild Mid-Atlantic. Previous to working in the industry, Spagnola worked in the consulting practices of both Deloitte and PwC.

Spagnola earned his Bachelor and Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering, as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh. Additionally, he is a Certified Management Accountant.

“The opportunity to join a fast-growing, purpose-driven organization is what attracted me to ASRC Industrial,” said Spagnola. “I believe in the AIS Vision, and I’m eager to partner with the AIS team and contribute to making it a reality.”

About ASRC Industrial

Headquartered in Concord, California, ASRC Industrial is a wholly owned operating company of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (ASRC). AIS is organized within three capabilities-based operating groups: Maintenance, Mechanical and Specialty Services; Cleaning, Demolition and Remediation Services; and Engineering, Inspection and Professional Services. AIS has approximately 4,500 employees and operations throughout the United States. AIS subsidiaries include Petrochem, RSI Entech, RSI Services, DACA Specialty Services, D2 Industrial Services, US Coatings, Mavo Systems, F.D. Thomas, D. Zelinsky & Sons, Omega, Hudspeth & Associates, HRCS Engineering, Brad Cole Construction, Arctic Pipe Inspection, Arctic Testing and Inspection, Niles Construction Services, National Environmental Group, Environmental Quality Management, Mansfield Industrial, Northwest Demolition & Dismantling and K2 Industrial Services. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASRC, AIS and its subsidiaries are considered minority business enterprises. Learn more about AIS at www.asrcindustrial.com.