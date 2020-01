Total SA restarted the coker at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Monday and was preparing to restart the small crude distillation unit (CDU), said Gulf Coast market sources.

The 60,000 bpd coker was cut to half production on Wednesday and the 40,000 bpd ACU-2 CDU was shut, which also required bringing down the 51,000 bpd vacuum distillation unit (VDU), the sources said.

