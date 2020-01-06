U.S. Henry Hub natgas prices for December fall to lowest in 4 years













U.S. spot natural gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana dropped in December to their lowest for that month since 2015 as record production allowed utilities to leave lots of gas in storage.

Next-day prices averaged $2.22 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in December, far below the December 2018 average of $3.97 and a five-year (2014-2018) average for the month of $3.13. In December 2015, prices averaged $1.92.

Next-day gas prices for all of 2019 averaged $2.56 per mmBtu, down sharply from an average of $3.15 in 2018, which was the most for a year since 2014. The five-year average is $3.13.

Production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged a record monthly high of 95.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) during December, up from 88.0 bcfd in December 2018 and far surpassing the five-year (2014-2018) average of 76.4 bcfd for the month, according to financial data provider Refinitiv. The all-time daily high was 96.8 bcfd on Nov. 30.

One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to supply about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

Utilities used that extra gas to cut the storage deficit from as much as 33% below normal in March to just 1.2% below normal during the week ended Dec. 27.

