U.S. oil refiners' weekly capacity seen down 142,000 bpd -IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 263,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Jan. 10, cutting available refining capacity by 142,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Monday.

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 679,000 bpd in the week ending Jan. 17.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Jan. 6 Jan. 3 Jan. 1

01/17/2020 679 679 —

01/10/2020 263 263 263

01/03/2020 121 121 121

12/27/2019 72 72 72

12/20/2019 88 88 88

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Louise Heavens)