* USD/JPY options charge higher premiums for volatility/downside protection

* U.S/Iran situation underpins premiums amid fears of more potential JPY gains

* Shorter dated options most sensitive to spot moves, see the biggest gains

* 1-week implied vol highs since Oct at 6.5, 1-month since early Nov at 5.9

* 1-month risk reversal 1.3 vs 0.8 JPY call over put late Dec, high since Oct

* Plenty of outright buyers of sub 1-month strikes down to low 106's too