Western Midstream Partners: Up on new agreements with Occidental Petroleum













** Pipeline operator's shares rise 4.7% to hit a one-month high of $21.80

** Company enters into agreements with majority stakeholder Occidental Petroleum Corp to enable WES to operate as an independent company

** OXY to reduce its interest in WES to under 50% in 2020

** OXY had inherited Anadarko Petroleum's stake in WES as part of its $38 bln purchase last year

** OXY fully owns the general partner stake, which effectively controls WES, and around 55% of WES' limited partner units

** Agreements also expand rights of WES limited partners to replace its general partner

** WES now expects 2020 adj. EBITDA between $1.875 bln and $1.975 bln and capex between $875 mln and $950 mln

** WES shares up ~9% YTD

(Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal)