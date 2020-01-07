Accounting Business Solutions (ABS) Joins ERPVAR’s Exclusive Network of Acumatica Partners

DANA POINT, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — ERPVAR.com announces a strategic partnership with Accounting Business Solutions, a leading provider of Acumatica Cloud ERP software and Sage Software. The ERPVAR directory for Acumatica partners highlights ABS offerings.

Established in 2002, ABS is an accounting and business management software solution provider based in Houston, TX. In 2018, ABS joined the Acumatica partner program to meet the changing needs of their client base and business community. Small to medium-sized companies rely on ABS for their long history and expertise in leveraging technology to automate critical business processes. ABS leads Acumatica partners with unique expertise implementing solutions to manage the unique needs in service and distribution related industries including oil and gas, petrochemical, refining and engineering services, etc.

“We are excited to work with JoLynn and her team at ABS to help promote their Acumatica services. ABS is highly respected in the ERP community and we look forward to the road ahead,” said Adrian Montgomery, Partner of ERPVAR

About Accounting Business Solutions

Headquartered in Houston, TX, ABS is an authorized partner Acumatica and Sage 100Cloud serving the organizations throughout Texas. ABS is committed to supporting clients through advice and expertise in implementing solutions that promote efficiency, accelerate performance and inform key business decisions. ABS provides Sage 100, Sage Fixed Assets and Acumatica Cloud ERP software and services for small to mid-sized companies. ABS is a full-service professional consulting firm offering highly tenured consultants with a deep history focused on leveraging technology to solve business challenges. Solutions include an expanded portfolio of ERP/Accounting and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, HR/Payroll, document management, eCommerce and Cloud / Managed IT services. Contact ABS implementation and training experts at 281-652-5947 or visit https://absbean.com/

About ERPVAR

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Orange County, CA, ERPVAR represents the collective expertise of Acumatica, Sage 100cloud, Sage 300cloud, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics GP, NetSuite and QuickBooks Enterprise third-party developers combined with the expertise of local implementation ERP consultants. These local ERP consultants provide end-users with a thorough needs analysis to determine which ERP software functionality is required to address their unique needs. If a business process assessment is required, the local channel partner is enlisted to provide a comprehensive examination with end-user company departments to ensure the correct ERP software is selected, implemented and the staff is properly trained. For more information, please visit https://www.erpvar.com.

