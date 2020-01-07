Apache: Eyes best day ever on major oil discovery offshore Suriname













(Updates)

** Shares of oil and gas producer surge 25.5% to $32.19 – set to post its biggest one-day pct gain ever

** Apache and Total , which formed a joint venture in December to develop a project off Suriname, make major oil discovery with the Maka Central-1 well

** This discovery could be really transformational for a company that has really been a laggard since the Alpine High discovery – Stifel

** Apache has been trying to reduce its reliance on the Alpine High venture in Texas' Permian basin, which has suffered from a dive in natural gas prices

** However, Cowen & Co, warns the partnership with Total meant it could take years for significant cash flow to reach Apache

** At least 3 brokerages upgrade APA; BofA Global Research upgrades to "buy" from "neutral"

** Current avg rating on stock is "hold"; median PT is $25

** APA had fallen 2.5% in 2019

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)