BOURBON Press release: Change in the governance of BOURBON Corporation













Marseilles, January 7, 2019

Change in the governance of BOURBON Corporation

Following the judgment of the Marseilles Commercial Court authorizing the disposal of BOURBON Corporation’s assets to Société Phocéenne de Participations (SPP), Gaël Bodénès submitted his resignation from his position as Chief Operating Officer to Jacques de Chateauvieux, Executive Chairman and to the Board of Directors of BOURBON Corporation SA, on December 31, 2019, effective the same day.

Jacques de Chateauvieux will continue to be responsible for the company’s general management.

Gaël Bodénès becomes Chairman of BOURBON Maritime and retains his other functions within the group.

ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,200 skilled employees. Through its 31 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2018, BOURBON’S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the “Oil Services” sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

