Civeo Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Listing Standard













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) today announced that on January 6, 2020, Civeo was notified by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that the Company has regained compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards.

On November 27, 2019, Civeo received notification from the NYSE that the Company had fallen below the continued listing standard to maintain a minimum average closing price of $1.00 per share over 30 consecutive trading days.

Civeo regained compliance after its average closing price for the 30 trading days ended December 31, 2019 and its closing price on December 31, 2019 both exceeded $1.00 per share. The below compliance (“.BC”) indicator has been removed from the Company’s common shares, and the Company was removed from the NYSE list of non-compliance issuers.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 29 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 30,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo’s website at www.civeo.com.