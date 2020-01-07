Diamondback Energy: Rises on better-than-expected Q4 production













** Shares of oil and gas producer rise 1.4% to $96.20 – among top pct gainers on S&P 500 Energy Index

** FANG reports Q4 average daily production of 301,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 5% sequentially

** Rise in production due to easing in well spacing issues that pressured previous quarter

** Q4 production beats analysts' est. of 296,570 boepd – Refinitiv IBES

** FANG is risking conservatively for frac impacts in 2020, the 10%-15% oil production growth guide for next year is very achievable – Mizuho Securities

** "The impact of offset frac interference experienced in the third quarter subsided in the fourth quarter with field level production in Howard County rebounding as expected" – Chief Executive Officer Travis Stice

** Co to report its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 18

** Stock was relatively unchanged in 2019

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)