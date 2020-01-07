NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ —

Global Planned Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2023 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Planned Pipelines

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835101/?utm_source=PRN

Summary

Global Planned Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2023 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Planned Pipelines is a comprehensive report on major, trunk oil and gas planned pipelines industry in the world.The report provides key pipeline details for major planned and announced pipelines in the world.

The details provided include pipeline/pipeline system name, operator name, start year, start point, end point, status, length, capacity and diameter for major trunk/transmission crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines across the world by country and by region.The report also provides capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2019 to 2023.

The report further provides key country comparisons within a region based on contribution to total pipeline length by commodity. The report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at regional level, wherever available.

Scope

– Updated information on all planned and announced crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas, and natural gas liquids trunk/transmission pipelines with start years up to 2023

– Provides key details such as operator name, start year, start point, end point, location, length, diameter and capacity for all planned and announced crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas, and NGL pipelines up to 2023

– Provides annual breakdown of new-build capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2019¬-2023.

– Latest developments and contracts related to oil and gas pipelines, at regional level, wherever available.

Reasons to buy

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all planned and announced trunk/transmission pipelines globally

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global oil and gas pipelines industry

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong pipeline data

– Assess your competitor’s pipeline network and its capacity

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835101/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need – instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker