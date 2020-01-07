MMA Capital Holdings Announces the Prepayment of the MTA Note

BALTIMORE, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MMAC) (“MMA Capital” or the “Company“) today announced the repayment of financing which the Company provided to affiliates of Hunt Investment Management, LLC (collectively, “Hunt“), its external manager, on January 8, 2018, in connection with the sale of various businesses and assets (the “MTA Note“), which was further amended on December 20, 2019. Specifically, on January 3, 2020, Hunt made a $53.6 million prepayment of principal and interest on the MTA Note and, in connection with this prepayment, the MTA Note was terminated.

Michael Falcone, MMA Capital’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “In continuation of the previously announced transactions entered into in December, we are pleased to announce the full repayment and termination of the MTA Note. The repayment creates financial flexibility for the Company as we manage our capital requirements and seek to maximize shareholder value.”

About MMAC

MMA Capital invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate. MMA Capital is externally managed and advised by Hunt Investment Management, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Companies, Inc. For additional information about MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MMAC), please visit MMA Capital’s website at www.mmacapitalholdings.com. For additional information about Hunt Investment Management, LLC, please see its Form ADV and brochure (Part 2A of Form ADV) available at https://www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

