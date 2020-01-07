New Survey Released at CES 2020 Reveals “Cool Factor” is Top Motivator for Smart Home Investment













LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartEnergy IPTM, a division of SmartMark Communications, announced today the results of a recent survey focused on customer preferences surrounding smart home investments. The online survey, conducted in Q4 2019, polled 5,000 people across the United States and across market segments.

The survey asked consumers ages 18 and above a range of questions around interest in smart home and specific product and technology preferences.

When asked what interested them most in smart home, customers responded:

34.6% thought the technology was cool

20% said it would help them save money on their energy bills

16.4% said it would improve the security of their home

14.1% selected convenience

The remainder of responders expressed that they had no interest in smart home at all

“This data suggests a shift in original thinking and marketing of smart home products,” said Juliet Shavit, President of SmartMark Communications and Founder of SmartEnergy IP. “Previous data suggests that security was the top rationale for such purchases. We believe this new data will account for a shift in marketing strategy and engagement with these new products.”

Also included in the survey were questions around product preferences. SmartEnergy IP believes this information can be valuable to industries looking to optimize these technologies in their service strategies.

Customers selected the following products and solutions in order of preference:

32.8% put smart thermostats at the top of the list

32.2% selected security

28.9% selected smart lighting

26.3% selected voice activation (like home assistants)

20.2% motion sensors

19.7% smart plugs

The remainder of respondents responded either none or offered an alternative

“As a research firm that serves the energy sector, we were pleased to see the awareness and appreciation for smart thermostats and smart energy technology,” added Shavit.

The company believes that lifestyle and utility will converge in the coming year as smart home strategies become integrated and providers – both technology and service — collaborate to become more strategically aligned.

SmartEnergy is compiling a white paper on the recent survey results. For those interested in obtaining a copy, contact jshavit@smartmarkusa.com.

About SmartMark Communications, LLC

SmartMark Communications is a strategic communications and advisory firm dedicated to helping businesses, organizations, and policymakers boldly transform their industries and educate their stakeholders. The company is driving the next era of technology adoption by helping industries innovate and use technology applications to improve customer experience and drive behavior change. To learn more, visit www.smartmarkglobal.com.

About SmartEnergy IP

SmartEnergy IP is a strategic communications and research organization within SmartMark Communications dedicated to helping articulate the benefits of energy technology investment and innovation for consumers. The Company helps utilities and stakeholders define the technology and business requirements necessary to develop and implement customer-focused programs that benefit communities and meet policy goals.