PBF Energy: Rises on lower-than-expected 2020 capex forecast













** U.S. refiner's shares up 1.6% at $30.94

** PBF sees FY 2020 maintenance and turnaround capex of $500-550 mln, and strategic capex of ~$45 mln, which is below Street estimates of $684.8 mln, according to Refinitiv

** Expects Q1 total throughput to range between 810,000 bpd and 860,000 bpd and FY throughput of between 840,000 bpd and 890,000 bpd

** Tudor Pickering Holt & Co says throughput numbers are "a touch better" than its estimate, adding that the midpoint refinery throughput outlook is roughly 1% above current estimates for both Q1 and 2020

** Current avg. rating on stock is "buy"; their median PT is $40

** The broader energy sector fell 0.8% tracking lower crude prices

** PBF shares fell ~4% in 2019

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)