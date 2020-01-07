POWER Announces Xcel Energy as Host Utility for the ELECTRIC POWER Conference & Exhibition

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Xcel Energy is confirmed as the host utility for the 22nd annual ELECTRIC POWER Conference & Exhibition, which convenes at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, April 14–17.

The ELECTRIC POWER Conference & Exhibition is the only event serving the power generation industry year-round, providing real-world, actionable content and case studies in print, online, and in person. It is the go-to event for power sector stakeholders and decision-makers to gain a clear picture of the unfolding energy transition, understand all the changes that are reshaping the sector, and recognize how to better prepare their facilities and infrastructure for what lies ahead.

With the dramatic changes that have occurred across the global power sector in the past few years, it’s more important than ever to convene with peers to discuss the ongoing transformation of power generation, and how rapid changes necessitate new market designs and new business models. ELECTRIC POWER will do just that with its focus on enabling technologies, operations and maintenance, system design, and business management.

“We recognize the changes occurring across the industry and have updated our exhibits as well as revamped and diversified our conference program to cut through the noise and bring to the forefront key issues, transformative technologies, and crucial insights on current trends and future market conditions impacting power generation,” stated John Rockwell, ELECTRIC POWER Show Director. “Plus, we’re very excited to be in Denver for the first-time, welcoming Xcel Energy as our Host Utility.”

“As a local energy provider and a nationally recognized leader in using advanced technologies, we are pleased to welcome our industry colleagues to Denver,” said Kent Larson, Xcel Energy Executive Vice President and Group President, Operations. “Coming together to network and engage with one another allows us to share best practices and collectively shape the future of our energy system.”

To complement the learning environment, attendees will also have an opportunity to visit companies showcasing proven equipment, breakthrough technologies, and required services that provide the solutions needed to make power generation facilities and infrastructure ready to transition with the evolving power generation industry at the ELECTRIC POWER Exhibition. The exhibition takes place April 15–16, also at the Colorado Convention Center.

Full conference details and registration information are now available. Make plans today for you and your entire team to join ELECTRIC POWER and host utility Xcel Energy in Denver this April for our 22nd annual event.

Who We Are

Established in 1998, ELECTRIC POWER Conference & Exhibition is an event supporting power generation. We believe in the education, training, and development of power professionals, power plant employees, students, and solution providers to continue to advance this sector of the industry. With the support of POWER magazine, an advisory board comprised of individuals from all facets of power generation, and leading industry experts, our conference is known in the industry as the best place to meet, network, and gain knowledge and insights on the pressing issues affecting power generation while staying current on regulations, policies, safety, and best practices in an ever-changing industry.

About POWER magazine

POWER, the single global resource for print, media, and events in the power and energy industry, was established in 1882 and is the only industry publication that addresses all power generation, and related technologies and fuels, utilized throughout the world, providing news and information for this increasingly complex sector. The POWER brand is dedicated to providing its global audience with exclusive analyses of the latest trends, best practices, and insight on power generation and related projects through several platforms, including print, digital, and in-person events. POWER equips generation professionals and those who support them with the resources they need to make informed decisions that power the future.

SOURCE POWER