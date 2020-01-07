Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Q4 GDP to get a boost from narrower trade gap













Welcome to Trading at Noon, I am Leah Duncan. Stocks are flat to lower after finishing higher on Monday. This comes despite upbeat news on trade and the services sector. The Dow Industrials losing 0.41% this hour with Merck, Chevron and ExxonMobil falling the most. Oil prices giving up games that we saw over the last few days, down 1%. The S&P 500 falling 0.3% with energy stocks the weakest sector. The NASDAQ Composite is roughly flat. Refinitiv IFR Market's Managing Economist Jeoff Hall joins us now from Boston. Jeoff, great to have you on the show and Happy New Year to you. Let's start with trade. The deficit fell to a three-year low on declining imports. Tell us exactly what does that mean.

We'll take the trade news as good news this time. Both net imports and net exports seem to be in a downtrend. We did have the best deficit news about three years. We think as a quarterly average, that's going to add about 0.8% to GDP growth in the fourth quarter. So, we're seeing more confident that we'll get GDP around 2% which is close to where the Fed expects the neutral rate to be.

What does it say about the impacts of tariffs, Jeoff, and how might a Phase One trade deal change this?

Yeah. So, again, looking at the volume of trade where both imports and exports seem to be declining right now, we think that's a direct reflection of the impasse that was happening between the US and China. Now, that we're past the Phase One trade deal, we're optimistic that the volume of trade is going to start increasing. We haven't seen validation of that yet from the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers index but we are optimistic that by the first quarter of 2020, we'll start to see an upswing again in global trade.

Do you think this will be a one-time boost to add to GDP, Jeoff?

Yeah. By and large, when you get a boost as large as this one, it's usually a one off. So, we would not expect to as much of a tailwind going forward as we will get in the fourth quarter. However, as personal consumption expenditures and the other engines of economic growth come back on stream, we're increasingly confident that we'll get GDP growth on the order of 1.5% to 2% throughout the first two quarters of the year. And then depending on what the Fed has in store for the markets, perhaps we can do better.

What about the fourth quarter, Jeoff? What are you expecting for Q4 GDP? Yeah. Right now, our internal model suggests something below 2% on the order of 1.7%. We're looking at where the Atlanta Fed has GDP growth coming in at 2.3%. We think that's a little bit high. Again, they're talking about a third of that growth coming just from net exports. The New York Fed is somewhere around 1.5%. The St. Louis Fed is somewhere in between. So, we're splitting the difference, calling it about 1.7%.

Now, Jeoff, we also got an update on the services sector as measured by the ISM non-manufacturing report and that report came in better than expected. This, of course, in contrast to the much smaller manufacturing sector which continues to contract. What's your take?

Yeah. So again, we have the best ISM non-manufacturing PMI since July. However, what we're noticing is that of the four components that go into making up that NMI, all the growth came from the business activity index. Employment growth was not as strong but the other two components, supplier deliveries were not as strong. So, yes, that's a signal some optimism among non-manufacturing firms. However, there's reason to be cautious going forward. The composite PMI whether you look at the market series or the ISM series, that's holding in relatively well and that should be supportive to growth going forward.

What about the data that we got on factory orders, Jeoff? That came in better than expected. What do you make of all that?

Yeah, again, you know, it was better than expected yet still negative. So, factory orders declined by 0.7% in November. That followed just 0.3% increase in October. Overall, factory orders are the lowest that we've seen in quite a long time. Again, that's reflecting what has happened with the trade row between the US and China. So, we're not going to look to much of the past, we're looking to a brighter future for manufacturing. Again, non-durable goods production is quite strong. We're seeing some rebound in core capital goods orders as well. So, the capital expenditure outlook looks pretty good right now.

Alright, Jeoff Hall, Refinitiv IFR Market's, great to talk to you today. Of course, we are looking ahead to the government jobs report out on Friday. Jeoff, thank you so much. Alright let's move on and talk stocks to watch. We begin with Micron Technology. Broker Collin upgraded the semiconductor firm to 'outperform' from 'neutral,' citing an earlier-than-expected recovery in the memory chip market. It also expects Micron to benefit from greater 5G smartphone adoption. Shares are rising 6% to a 52-week high. Also we're watching Pier 1 Imports. The home furnishings retailer plans the close about 450 stores which is about half the total and it is cutting jobs. It also warned about its ability to stay in business. Shares traded for $500 back in 2013. Now they are below $5 per share, sinking 20% today. Well that does it for Trading at Noon on the Tuesday. I am Leah Duncan and this is Reuters.