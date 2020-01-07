Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Wall Street futures indicate a slight recovery, Tesla, Xeris, Western Digital













Description: Wall Street looks set to recover slightly amid a lack of new tensions between Washington and Tehran. Tesla shares jump in premarket after launching its Model Y electric sports vehicle programme at its new Shanghai factory. Xeris Pharma shares could rise on positive drug trial results. Cowen and Co upgraded Western Digital's stock, citing growth in chip demand. Short Link:

Video Transcript:

Good morning. I'm Angeline Ong and this is your US morning call. Wall Street looks set to open slightly higher amid a brief pause in the rhetoric between the United States and Iran. Let's take a look at the board for you. The Dow Jones, the S&P, and the NASDAQ futures all registering slight gains there. Like the equity markets, oil is also reacting to the brief calm after the killing of a top Iranian general by the US caused brent futures to spike. The rally in Brent futures running out of steam for now but sentiment of course remains fragile. Gold prices also slipped from near 7-year highs on the lull in US-Iran tensions too. A similar story for silver. But Andrew Wang of Runnymede Capital Management says the demand for commodities isn't anything new.

Well, I think that there are uncertainties, the question is, should people be buying in some of the defensive areas like gold? I think that the central banks around the world continue to inject liquidity into the system so one could argue that you could see rising commodity prices and that is not just an event that we're seeing today, reacting to the Middle East. I think that that is the beginning of a trend. We started seeing oil company stocks behaving better in the fourth quarter.

Now against this backdrop of the US drone killing of a top Iranian commander, world leaders are grappling with how to rescue the 2015 nuclear accord. Tehran has already been overstepping limits on its nuclear activities in response to the US withdrawal from the deal in 2018 and the subsequent reimposition of sanctions that have crippled Iran's oil trade. European governments have been struggling to rescue the accord.

Our goal remains to save the agreement. We are in talks on that, above all of course with our British and French partners but also with the Chinese side and the Russian side, those involved in the nuclear deal.

To corporate news and we're watching Tesla after the company launched its Model Y electric sports vehicle programme at its new Shanghai factory. This Tesla factory delivered its first cars built ourside the US to the public on Tuesday. Now CEO Elon Musk, who danced at the event, says he sees more demand for the Model Y compared to all the other Tesla cars combined. Tesla shares have notched new all-time highs after company posted Q4 vehicle deliveries ahead of Wall Street estimates earlier this month. Let's see how investors are taking to the launch of the Model Y at the Shanghai factory. And the shares are looking like this, up some 1.4% in premarket. Now Xeris Pharma shares could be set for its best day ever. The company announced positive results from its mid-stage trial testing its experimental treatment, glucagon. And hard drive maker Western Digital could see its shares move after Cowen and Co upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "market perform". It also almost doubled its price target to $88, citing growth in chip demand. And that's today's morning call. I'm Angeline Ong, and this is Reuters.