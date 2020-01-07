SDX Energy Plc – Reserves Upgraded at South Disouq by 35% to Gross 89 BCFE from Gross 66 BCFE

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY SDX TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 (“MAR”). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE (“RIS”), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ – SDX Energy Plc (AIM: SDX), the MENA-focused oil and gas company, is pleased to announce that upon completion of an independent technical and economic audit of the reserves at its operated South Disouq concession (SDX: 55% working interest), Gaffney, Cline & Associates (GCA) has reported that gross proved plus probable reserves (“2P reserves”), as at 30 September 2019, are 86 BCF of natural gas and 0.6 MMbbl of condensate. This is equivalent to gross 89 BCFE and represents an increase of 35% from gross 66 BCFE as included in the Company's reserves audit covering all of its concessions as at 31 December 2018. Both reports are available on the Company's website.

The increase in South Disouq 2P reserves is as a result of the 2019 reprocessed 3D seismic data providing a better understanding of the structure and distribution of the reservoir around the production wells.

Gas has been flowing through the South Disouq Central Processing Facility (“CPF”) since 7 November 2019 with all four production wells and the CPF performing as expected. The Company has been producing at a gross stabilised rate of approximately 50 MMcfe/d since 10 December 2019 which was approximately three months ahead of expectations.

All gas production is sold to the Egyptian national gas company, EGAS, at a fixed price of US$2.85/Mcf, with the Government of Egypt's entitlement share of gross production equating to approximately 51%.

GCA is an independent qualified reserves auditor and the South Disouq reserves audit as at 30 September 2019 was performed in accordance with the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (as those terms are defined in National Instrument 51-101– Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities of the Canadian Securities Administrators) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers' Petroleum Resources Management System.

Mark Reid, CEO of SDX, commented:

“We are pleased to announce that our 2P reserves at South Disouq have increased by 35% to gross 89 BCFE and that the wells and CPF continue to produce at a stabilised rate of approximately 50 MMscfe/d. We are now looking forward to the commencement of our South Disouq drilling campaign in February when we will be spudding the first of two wells targeting the same horizons encountered in our four discoveries to date. If successful, these wells have the potential to significantly increase our existing reserves and can be quickly tied into the South Disouq CPF. Depending on partnering discussions, a third well targeting deeper prospectivity in a potential new play fairway, may be drilled later in 2020.”

About SDX

SDX is an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company, headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with a principal focus on MENA. In Egypt, SDX has a working interest in three producing assets. In the South Disouq gas field in the Nile Delta, the Company is operator and has a 55% working interest. In the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez, the Company has two non-operated oil interests; 50% in North West Gemsa and 50% in Meseda. In Morocco, SDX has a 75% working interest in the Sebou concession, situated in the Gharb Basin. These producing gas assets in Morocco are characterised by exceptionally low operating costs and fixed price gas contracts making them particularly resilient in a low oil price environment. SDX's portfolio also includes high impact exploration opportunities in both Egypt and Morocco.

For further information, please see the Company's website at www.sdxenergy.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

Competent Persons Statement

In accordance with the guidelines of the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange the technical information contained in the announcement has been reviewed and approved by Rob Cook, VP Subsurface of SDX. Dr. Cook has over 25 years of oil and gas industry experience, is the qualified person as defined in the London Stock Exchange's Guidance Note for Mining and Oil and Gas companies. Dr. Cook holds a BSc in Geochemistry and a PhD in Sedimentology from the University of Reading, UK. He is a Chartered Geologist with the Geological Society of London (Geol Soc) and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-11983) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG).

Glossary

“BCF” Billions of cubic feet “BCFE” Billions of cubic feet equivalent “Mcf” Thousands of cubic feet “MMbbl” Millions of barrels “MMcfe/d” Millions of cubic feet equivalent per day “Reserves” Those quantities of oil and gas anticipated to

be commercially recoverable from discovered

resources from a given date forward

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or are not statements of historical fact should be viewed as forward-looking information. In particular, statements regarding the Company's upcoming drilling campaign at South Disouq, should all be regarded as forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this document is based on certain assumptions and although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because SDX can give no assurances that they may prove to be correct. This includes, but is not limited to, assumptions related to, among other things, commodity prices and interest and foreign exchange rates; planned synergies, capital efficiencies and cost-savings; applicable tax laws; future production rates; receipt of necessary permits; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities and the availability and cost of labour and services.

All timing given in this announcement, unless stated otherwise is indicative and while the Company endeavours to provide accurate timing to the market, it cautions that, due to the nature of its operations and reliance on third parties, this is subject to change, often at little or no notice. If there is a delay or change to any of the timings indicated in this announcement, the Company shall update the market without delay.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that could cause actual events or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, political, social, and other risks inherent in daily operations for the Company, risks associated with the industries in which the Company operates, such as: operational risks; delays or changes in plans with respect to growth projects or capital expenditures; costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; permitting risks; the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and environmental regulations. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and are advised to refer to SDX's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2019, which can be found on SDX's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, for a description of additional risks and uncertainties associated with SDX's business, including its exploration, development and production activities.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is as of the date hereof and SDX does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward‐looking information, except as required by applicable law. The forward‐looking information contained herein is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Oil and Gas Advisory

Estimates of reserves have been made, assuming the development of each property in which the estimate is made will actually occur, without regard to the likely availability to the Company of funding required for the development of such reserves.

Any estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due the effects of aggregation. Certain disclosure in this news release constitute “anticipated results” for the purposes of National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities of the Canadian Securities Administrators because the disclosure in question may, in the opinion of a reasonable person, indicate the potential value or quantities of resources in respect of the Company's resources or a portion of its resources. Without limitation, the anticipated results disclosed in this news release include estimates of volume attributable to the resources of the Company. Such estimates have been prepared by management of the Company and have not been prepared or reviewed by an independent qualified reserves evaluator or auditor. Anticipated results are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including those described above and various geological, technical, operational, engineering, commercial, and technical risks. In addition, the geotechnical analysis and engineering to be conducted in respect of such resources is not complete. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the anticipated results disclosed herein to be inaccurate. Actual results may vary, perhaps materially.

SOURCE SDX Energy Plc

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2020/07/c6274.html