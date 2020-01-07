Total Port Arthur, Texas, refinery restarting crude, vacuum units -sources













Total SA began restarting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) and vacuum distillation unit (VDU) on Tuesday at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, Gulf Coast market sources said.

Total plans to return the 40,000 bpd ACU-2 CDU and 51,000 bpd VDU-1 to normal production on Tuesday, the sources said.

Total spokeswoman Marie Maitre declined comment.

The 60,000 bpd coker was cut to half production on Jan. 1 because of a malfunction and the 40,000 bpd ACU-2 CDU was shut, which also required bringing down the 51,000 bpd vacuum distillation unit-1 (VDU-1), the sources said.

The coker restarted on Monday, the sources said. The coker converts residual crude from distillation units into hydrocarbon feedstocks for motor fuels or petroleum coke, a substitute for coal.

CDUs do primary refining of crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstock for all other production units at the refinery. The plant's 150,000 bpd ACU-1 CDU remained in operation while ACU-2 was down, the sources said.

VDUs use vacuum pressure to convert residual crude oil from CDUs into hydrocarbon feedstocks for motor fuels. The 60,000-bpd VDU-2 remained in operation while VDU-1 has been shut.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Macfie)