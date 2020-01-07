U.S. crude stocks likely drew for the fourth time last week













U.S. crude oil inventories were seen lower last week for the fourth week in a row, while stocks of refined products were expected to rise with gasoline stockpiles set to gain for the ninth straight week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks fell by about 3.6 million barrels in the week to Jan 3.

Crude inventories fell by 11.5 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 27 to 429.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.3 million barrel drop.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Energy.

The API is scheduled to release its data for the latest week at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the weekly EIA report is due at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline likely rose by 2.7 million barrels last week.

Distillate stockpiles , which include diesel and heating oil, were seen 3.9 million barrels higher last week.

The rate of refinery utilization was expected to increase by 0.2 percentage point last week, from 94.5% of total capacity for the week ended Dec. 27, according to the poll. All figures for fuel stocks in millions of barrels; refinery runs change measured in percentage points:

Organization Crude Distillates Gasoline Refinery Runs Citi Futures -5.5 8.5 5.5 0.5 Commodity Research Group -4.0 2.6 2.4 -0.9 Confluence 2.0 3.0 4.0 0.5 Excel Futures -5.5 4.9 -1.1 0.0 IEG Vantage -3.0 3.5 2.5 0.3 Price Futures Group -3.0 -3.0 -3.0 0.5 Refinitiv -2.2 N/A N/A N/A Ritterbusch Associates -3.8 5.4 5.5 -0.2

