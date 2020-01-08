Dynamic Energy Completes Rooftop Solar Project for Wacoal America

LYNDHURST, N.J., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC announced today the completion of a 965 kW rooftop solar array for Wacoal America at their headquarters and distribution center in Lyndhurst, NJ. Wacoal America is a subsidiary for the Americas of Wacoal Holdings, a global manufacturer of women’s apparel products.

Investing in this rooftop solar facility underscores Wacoal America’s commitment to technical innovation and environmental stewardship. The project is yet another example of the state of New Jersey’s leadership in the global transition to a clean electric grid.

In light of New Jersey’s imminent transition to a new solar incentive regime, Dynamic Energy mobilized an accelerated construction schedule to ensure Wacoal America secured the maximum benefits possible for their project, successfully executing contracting, turnkey development, installation, and commercial operation in under 12 months. Dynamic Energy designed and constructed a system that will power nearly all the distribution center’s energy needs and enables Wacoal to participate in New Jersey’s solar renewable energy credit (SREC) program. The 965 kW system is expected to generate approximately 1.2 million kWhs of electricity annually, avoiding the emission of 935 tons of carbon dioxide per year, while contributing to New Jersey’s renewable energy targets.

“Wacoal is excited about the completion of the solar installation and the opportunity to generate solar energy. This solar project with Dynamic Energy moves us in the right direction toward our Sustainability Initiative in support of our Corporate Social Responsibility,” said LaRome Talley, Senior Vice President of Finance at Wacoal America.

“It is exciting to see a commercial solar project realize significant economic and environmental benefits within such a short period of time,” said Mike Perillo, Founder and CEO at Dynamic Energy. “We applaud Wacoal’s investment and we are proud to be their partner to help them achieve their energy and sustainability goals.”

About Wacoal America

Established in 1985, Wacoal America is the leading lingerie brand that women trust for fit, quality, and comfort for a wide range of body types from petites through I cup. Cultivated by over 30 years of expertise and dedication to their craft, Wacoal has pioneered the art of bra fitting, and today, their expert fit consultants help women find the sizes that make them look and feel beautiful. Never satisfied with the status quo, their designers keep a finger on the pulse of the fashion industry and are always looking for new and better ways to deliver beautiful bras that meet the expectations of modern women for comfort, quality, and performance. Wacoal’s commitment to women extends beyond the design studio and into the community, where they support the fight against breast cancer through their longstanding partnership with Susan G. Komen®.

About Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC

Dynamic Energy is a full-service solar energy provider that brings together the diverse expertise needed to design, finance, build and maintain projects to meet the needs of commercial, industrial and institutional customers. With an in-house team that includes professional engineers, project managers, and master electricians, Dynamic Energy creates high-quality projects that reduce customer expenses, improve operating efficiency, provide an attractive return on investment and achieve sustainability goals. For more information, please visit www.dynamicenergy.com.

