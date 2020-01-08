Envision Names Sandra Peterson Vice President of Sales and Marketing













Silicon Valley Marketing Leader to Spearhead Growth for Envision

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced today that Sandra Peterson joined the company as vice president of sales and marketing. In this newly created role Ms. Peterson joins the executive team and reports to CEO Desmond Wheatley. Ms. Peterson will lead global marketing, sales and business development as Envision continues the mission to deliver the fastest deployed and most scalable EV charging and energy security infrastructure solutions available.

“Sandra brings extensive experience building brand and momentum in emerging technology markets,” said CEO Desmond Wheatley. “She strikes an impressive balance of strategic planning with a hands-on builder mentality that was hard to find. We know that when people experience our products, they want them. Sandra will make sure that we are exposed to a much larger audience in 2020 and in the years to come. It’s the ideal time to bring her world-class expertise onto the Envision leadership team.”

“I’m thrilled to join Envision at a time when we are starting to see mass adoption of electric vehicles and the demand for clean and scalable EV charging infrastructure is on the rise,” said Ms. Peterson. “Having sales, marketing and business development experience is a tremendous advantage when building a rapidly growing organization. I’m laser focused to deliver Envision’s products to EV drivers, fleet owners, and those who need EV charging and sustainable power for mission critical deployments.”

Sandra Peterson brings 20 years of global technology marketing and business development experience in automotive technology, mobile, artificial intelligence and consumer electronics. Most recently Ms. Peterson led the AI and go-to-market strategy at Absolutdata, a leading AI and analytics company. Prior to that, she held leadership roles at both early stage startups and Fortune 500 companies including Apple, Nvidia, Adobe and Palm. Sandra holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Science from the University of California at San Diego, and a Master’s degree in International Business from St. Mary’s College of Moraga.

According to Goldman Sachs the global EV charging infrastructure market is expected to be valued at nearly $6 trillion.¹ Envision’s products replace the requirement for utility grid, work anywhere with exposure to the sky and can be deployed at scale without construction, electrical work or planning.

About Envision Solar

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique, patented, sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security, and outdoor media including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

