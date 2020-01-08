Epsilor to Launch New Lithium Iron Phosphate 6T Battery at International Armoured Vehicles Conference in London

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Epsilor, a globally recognised developer and manufacturer of mobile energy products for defence and aerospace applications, will release a new Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) 6T battery, which offers the highest energy density in this category, together with an extremely high life cycle and improved safety characteristics.

The battery will be showcased at the International Armoured Vehicles (IAV) Conference (Booth A5), which will take place in London, January 20–23, 2020.

The new 2.76 kWh 6T battery, called ELP-24V2740Wh-6T, contains approximately 35 percent more energy than its closest competitor. The battery also offers more than 3,000 charges and discharge cycles in a typical operational profile, enabling it to operate for approximately ten years with no need for maintenance or replacement.

Based on LiFePO4 cells, Epsilor’s new 6T is extremely safe featuring a high thermal runaway onset temperature and a lower probability to ignite in the event of crushing or penetration.

The new battery complements Epsilor’s advanced product line of Lithium-Ion 6T NATO Standard Batteries, enabling Epsilor to now offer 6T solutions based on either li-ion NCA or li-ion LFP chemistries.

“Today we can offer customers a 6T battery with the highest energy density for long silent watch missions, as well as a safer battery that can be installed inside a crew compartment of legacy vehicles,” Ronen Badichi, president of Epsilor, announced.

“During the upcoming months, we will complete a series of bullet penetration tests on this new product. At the end of these tests, we will provide our customers with a safe, durable, fire protected and cost-effective solution that will enable sufficient crew protection and mission continuity, even under enemy fire,” Badichi added.

Epsilor also continues to develop its batteries to meet US military requirements (MIL-PRF-32565B) issued by the Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC).

About Epsilor

Epsilor is a globally recognised developer and manufacturer of custom and standard batteries, chargers and mobile power systems for the defence, medical, aerospace, industrial and marine markets. The company offers a wide variety of electro-chemistries, smart electronics and sophisticated battery management systems (BMS). The company’s products have won several awards for their innovation and smart operational approach.

Epsilor is part of the Power Systems Division of Arotech Corporation.

