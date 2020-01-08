INR resilient, bears hesitate to break 3-mth range













Given India's current account deficit and oil importing needs, the rupee has shown impressive resilience to the escalation in Middle East tensions and resulting sharp rise in crude prices. While this may be partly due to receding fears of an immediate military conflict in the region , it is more likely because India's economy is now better placed to withstand an oil shock than it was previously. In a welcome change, India's rising FX reserves and relatively high real interest rates offer a solid buffer against galloping oil prices. Hence the 7.5% surge in U.S. crude since the start of 2020 and its 29% rally from the low in October have not been enough of a catalyst to trigger a break of USD/INR's three-month 70.35-72.24 range. India's heavy reliance on dollar-denominated energy imports – more than 80% of its oil needs are imported – and on external funding flows still leaves the INR vulnerable to bouts of weakness if oil prices rise further. But for now, crisis-hardened markets seem to have become adept at handling sudden shocks. In the absence of a further sharp economic slowdown, the INR's three-month range looks set to hold for a longer period.