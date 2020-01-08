Subsea 7 S.A. Mandatory notification of share trades













Luxembourg – 08 January 2020 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announced today mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Jean Cahuzac

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.

b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code: Subsea 7 S.A. Shares, Oslo Børs: SUBC, ISIN LU0075646355

b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares

c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 34,867, Price: NOK 106.30

b (ii) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares

c (ii) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 15,715, Price: NOK 106.30

d) Aggregated information: Aggregate volume: 25,291, Aggregate price: NOK 106.30

e) Date of the transaction: 2020 – 01 – 06 (6 January 2020)

f) Place of the transaction:

(i): Outside a trading venue

(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE

Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed

Owned Shares: 170,471

Performance Shares: 115,001

Restricted Shares: Nil

Options: Nil

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

