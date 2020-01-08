Target Hospitality Renews and Expands Contracts with Four Key Customers













THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Target Hospitality Corp. (Nasdaq: TH) (“Target Hospitality” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TH), the largest provider of vertically-integrated specialty rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services in the U.S., today announced the extension and renewal of contracts with four major oil field services companies. These four major oil field services companies represented approximately 20% of Target Hospitality’s estimated 2019 revenue attributable to the energy end market.

The four key contract renewals represent a meaningful portion of the Company’s total revenue, provide increased visibility on recurring revenues from its blue-chip customer base, add incremental fixed room night volume, and further broaden the commercial terms that include exclusivity. The contract renewals also expand coverage to include all 20 communities within the Company’s Permian Basin lodge network for these customers. With these contract renewals and expansions, legacy agreements convert into comprehensive multi-basin network agreements with full suite of Target Hospitality’s turnkey offerings.

Brad Archer, Target Hospitality’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are continuing to see the benefits of investments we have made in our communities and in growing our network. Our strategy of partnering with our customers through our growing network and Target 12 value proposition is working. These renewals re-affirm the strength and loyalty of our top tier customers and the trust they put in us to deliver world class accommodations and hospitality services for their employees.”

“Our customers need greater operational flexibility and efficiency in their spending today than ever before, while continuing to maintain focus on safety and well-being of their employees. Our mission critical services that minimize lodge-to-site travel in a safe environment deliver on these requirements. These contracts are a win-win – our customers garner greater choice, unparalleled access, and best-in-class accommodations; in turn, we earn our clients’ continued, long-term commitment for our services and visibility into our business going forward,” concluded Mr. Archer.

Target Hospitality full-turnkey communities feature accommodations with private bathrooms, a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen with dining facility, on-premises laundry, and indoor and outdoor recreational areas. Guests also benefit from 24-hour culinary services, housekeeping, security, and a safety code of conduct program that includes a “zero tolerance” drug and alcohol policy.

To see a complete list of Target Hospitality’s communities, visit www.targethospitality.com.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is the largest provider of vertically integrated specialty rental accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target Hospitality builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for a range of end users, and offers a full suite of cost-effective hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. Target Hospitality primarily serves the energy and government sectors, and its growing network of 25 communities with over 13,000 rooms is designed to maximize workforce productivity and satisfaction.