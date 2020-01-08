Twenty20™ Solutions Appoints Daniel Vertachnik as New CEO













DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twenty20™ Solutions, a leading provider of IIoT-based solutions that delivers real-time security, monitoring and automation to customers with remote sites across the energy, utility, agriculture, construction and critical infrastructure industries, announced Daniel Vertachnik as CEO, effective immediately. Vertachnik will succeed Peter Shaper, interim CEO.

“We are very excited to have an experienced leader like Dan join the Twenty20 team,” said Shaper. “His technical acumen and proven leadership experience make him the perfect fit to accelerate Twenty20’s growth and deliver world-class service to our customers.”

“I could not be more excited about what this organization has done – and where we are headed,” said Vertachnik. “This is a terrific opportunity to lead a fantastic team of talented individuals.”

Vertachnik brings in-depth, C-level expertise in driving business growth strategy, customer relationship initiatives and operations for multiple enterprise software companies. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer at IQMS, which was recently acquired by Dassault Systems. Vertachnik will leverage these experiences to strategically lead Twenty20’s growth in existing and new markets.

“Dan knows how to grow organizations the right way, keeping customer service at the forefront as an organization scales,” Shaper continued. “That is exactly what we expect him to accomplish at the helm of Twenty20.”

About Twenty20 Solutions

Twenty20 Solutions is a leading provider of IIoT-based solutions that deliver real-time security, monitoring and automation to customers with remote sites across the energy, utility, agriculture, construction and critical infrastructure industries. The company has built an advanced IIoT platform specifically designed for remote environments regardless of access to power and connectivity. By partnering with customers to develop unique solutions where none previously existed, Twenty20 has earned the trust of hundreds of oil and gas operators, utility managers and security and law enforcement personnel throughout the United States. Based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Twenty20 also operates out of offices in the Permian Basin and Bakersfield, California. Formerly known as PetroCloud, the company changed its name to Twenty20 Solutions in 2019. For more information, visit www.twenty20solutions.com.