U.S. oil biased to retest support at $59.08













U.S. oil is biased to retest a support at $59.08 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall to $57.53.

The support is identified as the 61.8% retracement of the uptrend from $55.02 to $65.65. The deep fall from the Wednesday high of $65.65 suggests a reversal of the uptrend from $50.99.

The trend consists of three waves. In an extreme case, the bottom of second wave labelled b at $55.02 may be approached. However, oil may stabilize around either $59.08 or $57.53 to rebound first, before it slides towards $55.02.

Resistance is at $60.34, a break above which could lead to a gain to $61.59. On the daily chart, the big black candle forming on Wednesday suggests a further towards $56.71.

* The analysis is based on delayed data, prediction may be affected. Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code of to retrieve the original reports.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses. **

(Reporting by Wang Tao; Editing by Rashmi Aich)