* USD/INR fails to hold above 72.00 for 2nd time, succumbs to heavy p/taking

* 3-month range of 70.35-72.24 holds, INR resilient to 29% Oct-Jan oil rally

* Receding fears of immediate M.East conflict weigh, oil corrects

* India's rising FX reserves, relatively high real interest rates protect INR

* Stronger catalyst needed for range break: deeper eco slowdown?

* Support 71.32-40 ( strong), 71.10-15; resistance 71.70-75, 71.95-72.00