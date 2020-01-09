Actor Derek Theler Joins RedHawk’s Campaign Against Juvenile Diabetes As Spokesperson For Personal Sandd Mini(TM) Units













Redhawk Will Donate $10 To Juvenile Diabetes Foundation From Each Sandd Mini™ Unit Sold

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / RedHawk Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:SNDD) (“RedHawk” or the “Company”) a diversified holding company engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services, announced today that Derek Theler has agreed to become a Company spokesperson for its Sharps and Needle Destruction Devices (SANDD™) in its campaign to help combat juvenile diabetes.

Derek is an American actor, born in Alaska, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes (Juvenile Diabetes) when he was 3 years old. Sometimes feeling as though the disease was an insurmountable challenge, he vowed that diabetes would not prevent him from living the life he wanted. He grew up playing sports and riding motorcycles. He graduated from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Medicine and Nutrition.

Derek landed his first major acting role in 2012 when he was cast in the ABC Family comedy Baby Daddy. He appeared in over 100 episodes of Baby Daddy. Derek currently stars in the ensemble cast of Paramount Network's forthcoming scripted comedic drama series 68 Whiskey, a Ron Howard directed dark comedic hour that follows a mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to “The Orphanage” – a forward operating base in Afghanistan. 68 Whiskey premiers globally January 2020.

G. Darcy Klug, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We're excited to have someone of Derek's stature as a spokesperson to represent the SANND mini™. As a diabetic since childhood, Derek knows firsthand how important it is to correctly dispose of the hypodermic needles he requires to control his disease. We believe that these needle disintegration devices are revolutionary in their effectiveness and portability and belong in many varied settings to ensure safety from this hazardous waste.”

About RedHawk Holdings Corp.

RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sells the Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™), WoundClot Surgical – Advanced Bleeding Control, and the Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer. Through our United Kingdom based subsidiary, we manufacture and market branded generic pharmaceuticals. RedHawk Energy holds the exclusive U.S. manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical fact. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “may,” “can,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “targets,” “intends,” “likely,” “will,” “should,” “to be,” “potential” and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should consider the various factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements including those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of our latest 10-K report. Further, the Company may make changes to its business plans that could or will affect its results. Investors are cautioned that the Company will undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contacts:

G. Darcy Klug, Chairman, CEO and CFO

(337) 269-5933

darcy.klug@redhawkholdingscorp.com

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Prince, Managing Director

PCG Advisory

(646) 762-4518

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contact:

Valerie Allen

Valerie Allen Public Relations

(310) 382-7800

valerie@valerieallenpr.com

