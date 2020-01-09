Ample supplies, weak global demand growth to cap oil prices in 2020 – IEA













The global oil market is expected to be well-supplied in 2020 and demand growth could stay weak, keeping a lid on prices, the head of the International Energy Agency told Reuters on Friday.

"We are expecting a demand growth of slightly higher than 1 million barrels per day," said the IEA's executive director, Fatih Birol, adding that growth could remain weak, compared with historical levels.

There is also an implied surplus of 1 million bpd oil, ensuring that the global market is well supplied, he said.

