ARA fuel oil stocks up over 20% – Insights Global













Fuel oil stocks in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub rose by over 20% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

* At 1.21 million tonnes, fuel oil stocks were at their highest since late September, the data showed.

* Gasoil stocks rose by around 3.5% to 2.57 million tonnes, despite improved demand from inland Rhine locations compared with the previous week, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said.

* Gasoline stocks fell by over 8% to 1.03 million tonnes, amid lower stockbuilding in the region and as demand from inland locations improved, Wageningan said.

Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes)

09/01/2020 02/01/2020 10/01/2019 Gasoline 1,032 1,123 1,367 Naphtha 296 289 240 Gasoil 2,574 2,486 2,048 Fuel oil 1,211 1,007 1,493 Jet fuel 563 584 556

Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes Gasoline Balitcs, Sweden, UK Canada, Mexico,

Puerto Rico, Saudi

Arabia, West Africa Naphtha Finland, Norway, None

Portugal, Russia, UK Gasoil India, Russia, UAE, Denmark, France, UK

U.S. Fuel oil Denmark, France, Spain, Mediterranean, U.S.

Poland, Russia Jet fuel None UK

*COPYRIGHT NOTICE* – Any unauthorised use, duplication or disclosure of ARA stocks data is prohibited without the prior approval of PJK International B.V.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by David Evans)