Canada weekly natgas stocks fall 0.2% -Enerdata













Canadian Enerdata weekly survey of Canadian natural gas in storage in billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week ended Jan. 3.

Pct Full Pct Full

1/3/2020 12/27/2019 Pct Full Week Ago Year Ago East 233.2 231.3 82.7 82.1 77.3 West 290.3 293.1 59.4 60.0 72.6 Total Canada 523.5 524.5 67.9 68.0 74.3

East/West division is the Manitoba/Saskatchewan borders.

East capacity 01/03/20 : 281.8 bcf, 12/27/19 : 281.8 bcf

West capacity 01/03/20 : 488.9 bcf, 12/27/19 : 488.9 bcf

The Canadian Enerdata Gas Storage Survey includes Canadian operators of commercial storage and Canadian companies contracting storage for Canadian consumption.

Enerdata's West storage capacity includes only a portion of storage capacity at Aitken Creek, British Columbia operated by Chevron Canada.

