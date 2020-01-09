Cautiously optimistic on oil producers given near-term headwinds – Wells Fargo













** Brokerage Wells Fargo Securities says U.S. oil and gas exploration and production sector's 2020 outlook is neither "dysfunctional nor dislocated"

** Says U.S. shale companies are voluntarily curtailing activity and prioritizing execution and cash returns over volume growth and resource expansion

** Says after a wave of industry consolidation in 2019, expect M&A activity to be relatively muted in 2020

** As the presidential election activity heats up, the rhetoric on various policy proposals could create macro headwinds in 2021 and beyond – Wells Fargo

** Pioneer Natural Resources , Diamondback Energy and PDC Energy top picks for the brokerage in the E&P sector; "constructive" on Parsley Energy , WPX Energy , Concho Resources and Cabot Oil & Gas

** Downgrades Extraction Oil & Gas , Gulfport Energy , Whiting Petroleum and Antero Resources to "underweight"

